Drone footage has captured the aftermath of deadly flooding that killed 25 people in the province of Henan, China.

The city of Zhengzhou has been left submerged by record rainfall and aerial footage shows abandoned cars and trucks floating in the water.

Nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from the city, with more rain is forecast for the next few days.

The People’s Liberation Army has sent more than 5,700 soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue across Henan, where hundreds of lives have already been saved.