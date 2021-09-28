A chinook refilled its water tanker from a pond as firefighters continued to battle the 40-acre Ptarmingan Fire in Colorado.

New evacuations were ordered for parts of Summit County as firefighters continued their crucial efforts in containing and battling the blaze.

Footage released by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office shows a helitanker Chinook refilling with water from North Pond in Silverthorne.

The sheriff’s office said: “An aerial attack during the day is crucial to firefighting efforts.

“For this reason, drones are not allowed in the area of the Ptarmigan Fire.

“We are unable to fight the fire when drones are in the air.”