Chris Packham has led a children’s march to Buckingham Palace to deliver a petition with more than 100,000 signatures asking the Queen to rewild royal lands.

The TV naturalist and eco campaigner was joined by around 100 ‘school strikers’ in a procession across Green Park to the palace.

The crowd of youngsters and their parents, many wearing headdresses of leaves and flowers, marched across the park waving banners to the sound of a brass band.

The petition urges the royal family to commit to rewilding its estates before the Cop26 climate summit in October.