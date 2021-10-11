Conservationist Chris Packham has vowed to continue protesting against animal cruelty after two masked men in hoodies set fire to his Land Rover outside of his house, causing extensive damage to the property.

Packham, in a defiant tone, stated that: “If you think that by burning down those gates that I’m suddenly going to become a supporter of unsustainable or illegal shooting or the unwarranted savagery brought on foxes in our countryside when they’re torn to pieces by dogs, then you’re wrong.”