A tree has become the graveyard to dozens of shredded bug shells, an eery video shows.

Bizarre footage captures the cicada skins speckled up and down the trunk after remaining attached throughout a rainstorm.

Luca Matarazzo filmed the bizarre clip in Cremona, Italy, initially thinking he had encountered a swarm of live bugs.

The yellow hollow shells all feature a large crack down its centre thought to be the exit hole for the shredded bug.

They remain attached to the bark with the help of the tiny shelled legs.

The trunk is seen covered in the bugs remains as Luca pans the camera upwards.