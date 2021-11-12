Independent TV
Showing now | Climate
01:47
Climate activists drop dung outside Australian minister's office
A group of climate activists from Extinction Rebellion emptied sacks of dung outside an Australian minister’s office in Adelaide on Friday (12 November).
The XR members were protesting against the Australian government’s performance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which they have labelled as “weak”.
Dressed in protective jumpsuits, the activists placed a sign saying “Climate Pariah” and a copy of the Australian government’s long-term emissions reduction plan on the pile, which was left at the door of finance minister Simon Birmingham’s office.
Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.
Up next
01:31
Alabama boy born at 21 weeks is world’s most premature baby to survive
01:31
Joyrider leads police on 100mph chase through residential area
01:33
Thomas Markle suggests ‘ignorant’ Prince Harry was ‘dropped on his head as baby'
00:16
Britney Spears sports #FreeBritney top ahead of conservatorship hearing
00:50
Massive sinkhole opens in Sicily after further heavy rains
00:36
Screaming shopkeeper fights off armed robber in east London
00:43
90,000 birds migrate to Norfolk mudflats from Iceland for winter
01:20
Cuthbert the Caterpillar arrested in Aldi Christmas advert following M&S legal row
00:24
Kingfisher flying at 25mph knocks other bird off branch
00:35
Woman throws hot soup in manager’s face in Texas restaurant
01:03
‘Wasted on him’: Ryan Reynolds reacts to Paul Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive
01:10
Teenagers shoot fireworks at delivery driver on road in London
00:30
Adam Peaty responds to mum’s ‘total fix’ claims after Strictly Come Dancing exit
00:52
Harry and Meghan attend Salute to Freedom Gala in New York
00:43
Bear Grylls says Prince George’s eyes ‘lit up’ after young prince ate live ant
00:37
Kyle Rittenhouse sobs on witness stand as he testifies in double homicide trial
00:59
Women bathe in sacred Indian river covered in toxic foam
00:38
Prince Harry says Megxit is 'misogynistic' term 'created by troll'
00:36
Incredible timelapse shows major Icelandic glacier melting
01:10
'You're meant to be in bed': Adorable moment Jacinda Ardern's daughter interrupts her during Covid update
00:24
Pfizer CEO says people who spread vaccine misinformation are ‘criminals’
01:36
Prince Harry claims he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘of coup’ ahead of January 6 riots
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
00:46
Police rescue woman trapped inside sinking vehicle after Florida flooding
00:49
Man rescued from Brecon Beacons cave following 54-hour ordeal
02:02
Raab dodges questions over mandatory vaccines during clash with BBC host
01:01
Eddie Howe at Newcastle: Key stats and record after manager announced
00:31
Migrants try to break razor fence on Poland-Belarus border
01:11
Cop26: Barack Obama quotes William Shakespeare in speech
01:06
Astroworld victim had ‘air squeezed out of him’ and ‘lay lifeless on wet grass’
00:34
Passenger racially abuses London bus driver
00:26
More than a dozen rodents discovered with their tails tied together in rare ‘rat king’ sighting
01:43
Dan Walker asks Tory MP if she is taking sleaze scandal ‘seriously’
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
00:30
Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood calls out viewers in latest results show
01:12
Search called off for ‘British expat’ attacked by shark in Australia
01:10
‘This is a tragic night’: Officers give update on fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott gig
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
00:27
Sierra Leone: Drone footage of wreckage after oil tanker explosion
00:55
Keir Starmer abandons pledge to abolish House of Lords
00:34
Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square
00:33
Democrats cheer as Biden passes $1trn infrastructure bill
00:43
Greta Thunberg brands Cop26 a ‘global greenwash festival’
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
00:46
Indonesia: Flash floods and dangerous mudslides sweep through village
00:00
Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins
01:26
Fossil of early hominid child found in cave
00:24
Six-month-old baby left looking like Addams Family member week after fancy dress party
00:00
Watch live as Greta Thunberg joins Cop26 climate protest in Glasgow
00:53
Detroit police hold 10-year-old boy at gunpoint
02:00
John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 features an unexpected guest
00:59
Stunning time lapse shows Northern Lights visible in Scotland
00:39
'My name is Cleo': Police release audio of moment they found missing four-year-old
00:40
Hotel guests take shelter after shooting on Cancun beach
00:37
Boat almost capsizes as fisherwoman reels in giant fish
01:16
‘She’s gay’: Harry Styles helps shy fan come out to mother during concert
00:33
Insulate Britain block roads outside parliament by gluing themselves to floor
00:21
Facebook down: Users report problems with Messenger and Instagram
02:31
How do we transition to clean energy?
00:32
Motorists have lucky escape as tree falls onto road during storm
00:33
Rishi Sunak confronted by young climate activists at Cop26
00:34
Cleo Smith: Moment missing four-year-old is found by police
00:33
Prince Charles presented necklace from indigenous Ecuadorians at Cop26
01:21
Drone footage captures whirlpool forming off Scottish coast
00:37
Driver dives off 17m bridge after police chase and crashing van
01:33
Lagos: Emergency services search rubble after 21-storey building collapses
01:13
Climate activists stage Squid Game protest dressed as world leaders at Cop26
00:48
Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park
00:15
Firefighters clear thick ash from La Palma houses after weeks of volcanic activity
01:04
Jeff Bezos’ space trip reminded him of Earth’s fragility, multibillionare tells Cop26
00:48
Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to road and block traffic near Manchester Airport
00:26
Curious parrot investigates traffic camera in Brazil
00:27
Cop26: Eustice apologises to Israeli politician unable to enter conference in wheelchair
00:42
Spider ‘size of a dog’ scales living room wall
02:31
Cop26: What are world leaders trying to agree upon?
00:35
'I think I need it after today': Prince Charles drinks whisky after day one at Cop26
00:45
Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UK
00:45
People flee Tokyo train line as man dressed as Joker attacks passengers
00:22
Alec Baldwin breaks silence over Halyna Hutchins shooting: ‘She was my friend'
00:35
Donald Trump ‘chops’ with Atlanta Braves baseball fans at World Series game
00:41
Jesy Nelson says she and Little Mix ‘not talking anymore’ amid feud
00:42
Insulate Britain protestors change tactics and walk into oncoming traffic on M25
00:24
Biden says 'God love ya' to Pope Francis after cracking joke
00:34
Condor: Endangered birds hatch from 'virgin birth'
01:05
Solar flare erupts in space ahead of Halloween sun storm warning
01:06
Makeup artist says Halloween contact lens 'ripped layer off eyeball'
00:52
Cop26: 'They are liars' Arnold Schwarzenegger angered by world leaders' climate policies
00:21
Women-only parking space spotted in garage
00:33
Facebook rebrands as Meta in move to ‘bring the metaverse to life’
01:43
Olympians among XR protestors who broke into Fawley oil refinery
01:32
Republican hosts annual ‘bipawtisan’ dog parade in US Senate
00:25
Insulate Britain protesters covered in blue ink after furious driver lashes out
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
00:36
Brutal crash as fan runs into cyclist during race in Spain
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
00:37
Ambulance blocked by traffic after car gets stuck trying to pull over in cycle lane
00:00
Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing
00:27
Companies can’t say human rights aren’t our business anymore, Amal Clooney says
00:00
Watch live as Lord Frost meets EU vice-president amid Brexit row
02:22
SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to ISS for six-month stay
00:38
Julian Assange granted permission to marry partner Stella Moris in Belmarsh prison
01:33
Richard Ratcliffe says meeting with minister over Nazanin ‘felt like Groundhog Day’
01:11
Shocking moment fatal hit-and-run driver takes off over bridge before hitting grandad
01:31
Joyrider leads police on 100mph chase through residential area
00:00
Watch live as astronaut speaks for first time since landing back on Earth
00:22
Kamala Harris appears to mimic French accent during Paris trip
00:33
The Queen will attend Remembrance Sunday service after recent illness
01:13
Remembrance Day: Poppies projected onto iconic Sydney Opera House
00:42
MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Tory minister says
02:03
Lord Frost tells EU to ‘keep calm’ as Article 16 row continues
00:58
Lifeguard 'paddles out to check unknown animal' discovers giant manta ray
00:30
‘She’s alright’: Prince Charles reassures man over Queen’s health in Brixton
00:43
Judge reads cookie magazine during Kyle Rittenhouse trial
00:59
Armistice Day: Drone footage shows stunning sunrise over Brookwood Military Cemetery
01:30
Nasa's next moon landing delayed until 2025 following lawsuit
00:36
Screaming shopkeeper fights off armed robber in east London
00:00
Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
01:24
Armistice Day: UK honours fallen troops with two-minute silence
00:00
Watch live as far-right groups march on Independence Day in Poland
00:52
Harry and Meghan attend Salute to Freedom Gala in New York
00:40
Poland’s Independence Day marked by Google Doodle
00:00
Watch live as Armistice Day marked across the UK with two-minute silence
00:45
Sir Richard Branson says cyclist 'saved his life' after horror bike crash
01:00
Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab
00:39
Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial has Donald Trump rally theme as his ringtone
02:19
‘That’s basic law’: Judge shouts at prosecutor in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
02:06
Tomb of the Unknown Solider opens to public for first time on 100th anniversary
00:43
The UK ‘is not a corrupt country’, says Boris Johnson
00:34
Horse owner beats pony with whip 15 times because 'it's got to learn' lesson
00:37
Kyle Rittenhouse sobs on witness stand as he testifies in double homicide trial
01:10
Teenagers shoot fireworks at delivery driver on road in London
02:32
Malala Yousafzai marries Asser Malik at small ceremony in Birmingham
00:44
Man rescued from flood after clinging onto tree in Australia
01:00
Geoffrey Cox ‘does not believe’ he breached rules by using MP office for legal work
00:00
Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues in Kenosha
01:05
Girls return to school in Afghan city of Herat
00:35
Woman throws hot soup in manager’s face in Texas restaurant
03:12
Afghan families face acute hunger following Taliban takeover
00:00
Watch live as EU Council president and Polish PM hold joint news conference on Belarus border crisis
01:02
Polish police stand guard near migrant camp at Belarus border
01:53
Sajid Javid repeatedly dodges questions on Geoffrey Cox
02:11
California governor Gavin Newsom addresses internet rumors surrounding public hiatus
00:24
Pfizer CEO says people who spread vaccine misinformation are ‘criminals’
01:36
Prince Harry claims he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘of coup’ ahead of January 6 riots
00:59
Women bathe in sacred Indian river covered in toxic foam
01:01
Houston fire chief says Travis Scott had the power to stop Astroworld concert
01:00
NHS and social care staff 'must' have Covid vaccinations, says Sajid Javid
00:00
Watch live as US Commerce Secretary Raimondo joins White House briefing
00:33
Horse rider repeatedly kicks and slaps pony
01:42
Raab says Johnson ‘followed guidance’ when visiting hospital without mask
03:05
China’s Xi Jinping expected to consolidate power at key leadership summit
00:46
Police rescue woman trapped inside sinking vehicle after Florida flooding
01:00
Sea of ceramic poppies unveiled at museum ahead of Remembrance Day
00:42
Massive queues at JFK airport as flights to the US resume
01:00
Thousands protest against New Zealand Covid restrictions in Wellington
01:20
Government failed Grenfell residents, Michael Gove tells MPs
00:49
Man rescued from Brecon Beacons cave following 54-hour ordeal
01:10
Travis Scott planning to offer Astroworld Festival refunds
01:13
Truck full of fireworks explodes in front of terrified Bonfire Night crowd
02:02
Raab dodges questions over mandatory vaccines during clash with BBC host
00:31
Migrants try to break razor fence on Poland-Belarus border
01:10
'You're meant to be in bed': Adorable moment Jacinda Ardern's daughter interrupts her during Covid update
01:03
SpaceX crew splash down off coast of Florida
00:00
Watch live as Kamala Harris arrives in Paris for Macron meeting
01:30
Sesame Street's Big Bird accused of 'brainwashing children' over vaccine promotion
01:06
Astroworld victim had ‘air squeezed out of him’ and ‘lay lifeless on wet grass’
00:41
Brecon Beacons: Applause breaks out as trapped caver rescued after two-day operation
01:15
Father of Astroworld festival victim says family were told ‘son was not on the list of dead’
00:00
Watch live as lawsuit filed on behalf of Astroworld victim Alex Acosta
01:16
Sajid Javid announces inquiry into David Fuller sex attacks on corpses
00:55
Boris Johnson ‘trashes democracy’, says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
01:37
Military patrol Baghdad after Iraqi PM escapes assassination attempt
00:00
Watch live as deputy press secretary holds White House briefing with Pete Buttigieg
00:26
Police use thermal drone to rescue missing woman who collapsed at Belvoir Castle
01:05
Owen Paterson: Tory minister claims no 'wider problem' of corruption in politics
01:08
Astroworld: Grieving family of festival victim demand answers
00:37
Suspected gas explosion destroys cafe in Kazakhstan
00:00
Watch live as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies to MEPs
02:13
Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for handling of sleaze scandal
01:00
British Airways and Virgin launch first-ever duel take-off from Heathrow to New York
00:34
Passenger racially abuses London bus driver
00:53
Owen Paterson: Commons standards chair says sleaze watchdog has ‘done a magnificent job’
01:03
Roddy Ricch pledges to donate Astroworld pay to victims’ families
01:43
Dan Walker asks Tory MP if she is taking sleaze scandal ‘seriously’
00:50
Bus hijacked and set on fire near Belfast loyalist estate
00:39
Pearl Harbor survivor honoured in Arizona ahead of Veterans Day
00:40
Man hangs dead rabbit over homeowner’s gate in middle of night
01:12
Search called off for ‘British expat’ attacked by shark in Australia
01:05
Protesters gather in Georgia for jailed ex-president Saakashvili
01:18
Iraq PM survives armed drone attack on his home
00:55
Keir Starmer abandons pledge to abolish House of Lords
00:18
'Storm in a teacup': Environment Secretary dismisses Owen Paterson scandal
01:43
James O'Brien explains how 'Get Brexit Done' has 'blindfolded' the Tories
01:56
Keir Starmer claims Boris Johnson is ‘in the sewer with his troops’ over Paterson case
01:08
Human rights lawyer 'not at all' surprised by racism allegations at Yorkshire County Cricket Club
01:28
'I'm devastated': Travis Scott addresses fatal crowd surge at Astroworld gig
01:10
‘This is a tragic night’: Officers give update on fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott gig
00:33
Democrats cheer as Biden passes $1trn infrastructure bill
02:26
Biracial family wrongly suspected of human trafficking by Southwest Airlines
02:31
Philadelphia man details experience at deadly Astroworld concert
01:09
Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure bill
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:47
Joe Biden greets Hillary Clinton, Bushes and Obamas at Colin Powell funeral
00:00
Watch live as President Biden delivers remarks on October jobs report
01:30
White House accuses Republicans of using children as 'a political football'
00:53
Detroit police hold 10-year-old boy at gunpoint
01:15
‘We want to live’: Senator Manchin surrounded by climate protesters in Washington
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
Live
Watch live as Virginia governor and governor-elect make remarks in Richmond
00:55
Huge fire sweeps through row of Harlem shops
00:00
Watch live as State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Republican Glenn Youngkin leads Virginia governor race
00:00
Watch live as Democrat Terry McAuliffe holds election night party in Virginia governor race
00:39
QAnon supporters gather in hope JFK junior returns from dead
00:46
Cop26: Joe Biden says ‘big mistake’ for China to miss climate summit
01:23
LAX jet pack sightings may have been Nightmare Before Christmas balloons
00:40
Firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue trapped puppy in California
00:00
Watch live as Virginia voters take to polls for governor's race
00:36
‘I do apologise’: Joe Biden says he’s sorry about Trump in Cop26 speech
01:02
Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches
00:22
Alec Baldwin breaks silence over Halyna Hutchins shooting: ‘She was my friend'
00:16
Melania scowls and rolls eyes at Donald Trump during World Series
00:24
Biden says 'God love ya' to Pope Francis after cracking joke
00:00
Watch live as Pharrell Williams and Kamala Harris campaign for McAuliffe in Virginia
00:49
Congresswoman uses trunk full of rice to prove point to Big Oil
00:21
Women-only parking space spotted in garage
01:30
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
00:33
Facebook rebrands as Meta in move to ‘bring the metaverse to life’
01:47
Mother is ‘true hero’ after fighting off man who tried kidnapping daughter in grocery store
01:32
Republican hosts annual ‘bipawtisan’ dog parade in US Senate
00:00
Watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefs reporters
01:30
Psaki clashes with Catholic reporter over abortion ahead of Biden meeting pope
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:59
Police don’t rule out criminal charges for Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting
00:00
Watch live as Sante Fe authorities discuss fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set
01:58
Rap video leads to shooting suspect to turn himself in down in Tennessee
00:30
Krysten Sinema turns heads wearing denim vest presiding over Senate
00:30
Woman and dog dragged down street by car after armed robbery
00:31
State trooper revives unconscious one-year-old child on highway
01:18
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria breaks silence after fatal shooting on Rust set
00:25
Shots fired at Idaho mall with multiple people injured, police say
00:00
Watch live as Ned Price holds briefing at State Department
00:26
Biden jokes with school pupils that he has to dodge questions as president
00:00
Watch live as Biden pushes his infrastructure plan and Build Back Better agenda in New Jersey
00:47
Dozens of sharks erupt in feeding frenzy at popular surf spot
01:04
Candlelit vigil held for Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot on Rust set
01:22
Flash floods hit California after ‘bomb cyclone’ pummels west coast
01:12
Police squad on bikes chase suspected burglar who threatened to kill elderly woman
00:16
Alec Baldwin shooting: Halyna Hutchin posted IG video from set two days before death
00:26
President Biden takes crack at Fox News’ vaccine requirements during CNN town hall
00:24
Biden insists compromise can be found on spending bills: ‘I do think I’ll get a deal'
00:23
FBI confirms remains found are those of Brian Laundrie
00:52
Texas school district bans boys from having long hair
00:28
Biden says Capitol riot was ‘about white supremacy'
00:27
Steve Bannon: House of Representatives vote to hold ex-Trump aide in contempt of Congress
00:21
Woman rescues plane-full of puppies from being euthanised
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on voting rights at MLK memorial
00:44
Elderly driver rescued by police after failing to realise car engulfed in flames
00:45
First look at Donald Trump’s new social media app called ‘Truth’
00:00
Watch live as Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol riot to House Judiciary committee
00:43
Crowd chants ‘justice for Gabby' during FBI conference after human remains found
00:00
Watch live as FBI hold press conference after remains found in search for Brian Laundrie
01:47
Brian Laundrie: Human remains found in hunt for fugitive
00:34
Rudy Giuliani dresses as Abraham Lincoln to urge Virginia voters not to pick Democrat
01:07
‘Don’t burn our future’: Climate protesters set fire to diplomas outside White House
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:59
Plane crashes into fireball outside Texas as smoke and flames rise from wreckage
00:51
Three-year-old child rescued from house fire by Florida sheriffs
00:53
Atlanta police disrupt 'street racers' meet
01:01
Psaki defends Joe and Jill Biden against claims they broke mask mandate on dinner date
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:18
Colin Powell death: Former secretary of state dies from Covid complications aged 84
01:17
Man who kept breaking in to his old house is shot dead by new homeowners
00:00
Watch live as Cuba Gooding Jr arrives at court accused of groping women
01:30
US to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors next month, White House announces
01:10
Joe Biden pays tribute to service of fallen officers
00:46
California wildfires: Firefighters make progress as retardant dropped on blaze
00:19
US Capitol Police officer attacked by woman holding baseball bat
00:26
Biden hugged by little boy during daycare center visit
01:57
Bill Clinton being treated in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’
00:21
Schools must have books with ‘opposing views’ on Holocaust, Texas official says
00:38
Indiana police officer appears to stamp on handcuffed man's head
01:42
Robert Durst jailed for life without parole for murder of friend Susan Berman
01:57
Andrew Jackson statue vandalised during indigenous protests outside White House
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response
00:38
Smuggler carries child over 30ft US-Mexico border wall before abandoning her
00:48
Jeff Bezos interrupts emotional William Shatner to spray champagne after rocket landing
00:40
'We're not the postal service': Psaki says White House can't guarantee holiday packages amid supply chain crisis
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
00:56
Emiliano Sala: Businessman jailed over flight that killed footballer
02:48
Afghan women's football team play first match since leaving Kabul
01:32
Joe Root demands ‘change’ from Yorkshire after racism crisis engulfs club
00:57
Steven Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers
00:37
Hashtag United: Firework explodes on footballer’s ankle after hitting pitch
01:00
Emile Smith Rowe says England call-up 'a dream come true'
00:37
Arsene Wenger shares his advice for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
00:40
Government ready to ‘step in’ if cricket bosses fail to act over Yorkshire racism crisis
01:14
Marcus Rashford says it's a 'great feeling' to receive MBE
01:01
Eddie Howe at Newcastle: Key stats and record after manager announced
00:00
Watch live as Biden welcomes NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks to the White House
00:46
New York City Marathon returns after year off due to pandemic
01:31
Thomas Tuchel refuses to comment on Burnley touchline clash
01:32
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees derby defeat as ‘a big step backwards’
00:45
England captain Owen Farrell tests positive for Covid on eve of Tonga clash
01:15
Gareth Southgate says it's 'always difficult' picking England squad after Smith Rowe snub
01:48
Antonio Conte admits first game in charge of Tottenham was ‘crazy'
00:54
Yorkshire banned from hosting England matches over Rafiq racism scandal
01:00
Emma Raducanu, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish star in Sports Direct Christmas advert
00:45
Klopp 'hated' substituting Sadio Mane during Liverpool's win vs Atletico Madrid
01:01
Tottenham: We have everything to achieve success with Conte, says Paratici
01:11
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Klopp plays down Simeone handshake tensions
01:09
Henry Ruggs released by LA Raiders after fatal crash
01:31
Tuchel challenges 'talented' Loftus-Cheek to live up to potential after Chelsea win
00:45
Solskjaer compares Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after Man United draw with Atalanta
00:49
Antonio Conte appointed new Tottenham head coach
00:46
Head coach is shot and wounded during third division game in Argentina
00:40
Nuno sacked by Tottenham after fifth Premier League defeat of the season
01:16
Inter-gender fight leaves MMA fans disgusted
01:36
Man United’s Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw branded a ‘disgrace’ by Roy Keane
01:42
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend first home Wrexham match
01:00
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp criticises 'body language' of his players after Brighton draw
00:59
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney mark Wrexham visit with gin shots
00:00
Watch live as Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give press conference
00:28
Guardiola happy with Man City display despite rare Carabao Cup loss
00:59
Josh Cavallo: Footballer says coming out as gay was his ‘Freedom Day’
01:47
Houston Texans trade Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
01:33
Former Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies aged 73
02:21
Lewis Hamilton transforms into old man to surprise Camden school children
01:06
Carli Lloyd signs off international career with 6-0 win over South Korea
02:49
Josh Cavallo: Australian top-flight footballer breaks down as he comes out as gay
01:12
David Beckham's reputation at stake as he signs Qatar ambassador deal
00:36
Brutal crash as fan runs into cyclist during race in Spain
00:21
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend first Wrexham match
01:03
Emma Raducanu asks for ‘patience’ following US Open win
00:45
Violent clashes breakout between Coventry and Derby football fans
00:55
Man United 0-5 Liverpool: Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom' after record defeat
00:18
Paul Scholes appears to chew 20-year-old daughter’s toenails
02:14
David Beckham signs £150m deal to be face of 2022 Fifa Qatar World Cup
00:35
Joey Barton uses term 'Holocaust' to describe bad football performances
00:40
Velodrome cycling track fixed by official on ladder shows how steep it really is
00:50
Mohamed Salah comes face-to-face with Madame Tussauds waxwork
01:37
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta saddened by Steve Bruce statement following Newcastle exit
00:25
Red Sox fans troll Alex Rodriguez with J.Lo chants during live Fox broadcast
01:12
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo seals comeback over Atalanta
02:52
LeBron James told Westbook to ‘go home and watch a comedy’
01:11
Steve Bruce leaves position as Newcastle head coach following Saudi takeover
00:56
Pep Guardiola says Cole Palmer has a ‘special quality’
01:16
Pochettino hails Messi and Mbappe’s ‘connection’ after RB Leipzig win
01:01
‘Three dirty points’: Jurgen Klopp satisfied as Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid win
00:52
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Games
01:12
Arteta believes McArthur should have been sent off in draw with Crystal Palace
01:50
'No genocide Games': Tibet activists protest Beijing Winter Olympics flame ceremony
02:28
Saudi owners give Newcastle fans 'hope', but want 'separation' from other issues
02:25
Rory McIlroy ‘was done with golf’ before Ryder Cup turnaround
00:50
Virgil van Dijk on Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances: ‘He’s up there’
01:23
Newcastle fans gather ahead of their first game under new ownership
00:56
Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of 'violent and dangerous' attack
00:54
Pep Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Bernardo Silva
00:35
Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is best player in the world
00:30
NFL medical chief says sport has learned a lot from rugby concussion work
00:38
Erling Haaland shows off accuracy with incredible three-ball penalty challenge
01:02
Raheem Sterling says racist abuse 'not taken as seriously' as other topics
00:49
Nadine Dorries: ‘I don’t want to wait another four decades for next Emma Raducanu’
00:28
‘He deserves a chance’: Scholes urges Man United to stick with Solskjaer
00:58
'Ole doesn't get the balance right': Paul Scholes discusses Man United's midfield
00:37
Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley during England fixture
02:07
Southgate says England’s performance was ‘really poor’ in draw against Hungary
00:51
Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns amid homophobic, racist and misogynistic emails
01:45
Where does Tyson Fury’s win leave boxing's world heavyweight scene?
01:21
Ashes squad 2021: Joe Root given special praise as Ben Stokes not included
00:34
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforms grass surface for American football
00:28
Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder
01:17
Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title
00:36
Tyson Fury sings Walking in Memphis as he celebrates victory over Deontay Wilder
00:58
Gareth Southgate believes the future with Phil Foden is ‘fabulously exciting'
02:23
Chicago White Sox fan is punched by Astros supporter in shocking footage
01:05
England and Australia given the green light for Ashes series
00:57
Tyson Fury vows to ‘butcher’ Deontay Wilder ahead of Las Vegas fight
00:50
Andorra’s stadium catches fire one day before England World Cup qualifier
01:00
Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty
01:32
Newcastle fans celebrate as £300m Saudi-led takeover confirmed
00:36
‘Back in good books’: Andy Murray reunited with stolen wedding ring and tennis trainers
28:59
Commonwealth Games’ Baton Relay launches from Buckingham Palace
01:35
Andy Murray appeals for return of stolen wedding ring
00:47
Tyson Fury vows to knock Deontay Wilder ‘the f*** out' in Las Vegas bout
00:35
Cop26: Boris Johnson warns ‘we risk blowing it’ on climate if deal not agreed at summit
00:57
Boris Johnson should return to Cop26 to ‘push' world leaders, says Nicola Sturgeon
01:43
Cop26: Sturgeon remains 'hopeful' about agreement as country triples climate justice fund
01:11
'A lot of fancy words' at Cop26 but ‘no teeth’, Bahamas PM says
00:33
Cop26: Alok Sharma claims he is known as ‘no drama Sharma’
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma leads climate discussion
01:07
Cop26: Protesters stage hilarious war of words with organisers via projections
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma addresses climate summit in Glasgow
01:06
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives verdict on first taste of Scotland’s Irn-Bru
00:00
Watch live as Denmark and Costa Rica form alliance at Cop26
00:47
Chris Packham: We’ve all got to play our part to protect wildlife
00:00
Watch live outside Cop26 venue in Glasgow
02:09
Johnson asks world leaders at Cop26: ‘will you help us or will you stand in the way?’
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Cop26 summit
01:15
Cop26: Activists stage ‘Squid Game’ protest against Samsung over coal use
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma holds news conference
00:49
Cop26: ‘Little Amal’ puppet opens Gender Day at climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi speaks at Cop26 summit
01:26
‘Crucial’ 1.5C limit kept alive at Cop26, chief scientist warns
00:43
Cop26: Nancy Pelosi says addressing climate crisis a matter of ‘justice and equality’
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 leaders hold event on clean technology
00:00
Watch live as climate think tank holds news conference at Cop26
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama meets youth leaders at Cop26
01:11
Cop26: Barack Obama quotes William Shakespeare in speech
00:30
Barack Obama met with cheers as he arrives at Cop26 summit
00:36
Barack Obama ‘wasn’t real happy’ about ‘hostile’ Donald Trump pulling out of Paris accord
01:13
Barack Obama calls out China and Russia for not attending Cop26
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama speaks at Cop26 session in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama attends Cop26 session in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis
01:47
‘Cop26 doesn’t go far enough’, says Labour MP amidst London climate protest
Live
Watch live as environmental groups protest in London during Cop26
00:34
Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square
00:13
Cop26: Activits dance to 500 Miles by The Proclaimers during Fridays for Future march
00:43
Greta Thunberg brands Cop26 a ‘global greenwash festival’
00:29
Cop26: Protesters march with tree felled during HS2 dig as they 'mourn loss of forests'
00:17
Cop26: Protesters dress up as world leaders for tea-party performance during Fridays for Future march
00:00
Watch live as Alok Sharma and Al Gore join 1.5C panel discussion at Cop26
00:24
Cop26: Indigenous activists denounce carbon offsetting at climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Greta Thunberg joins Cop26 climate protest in Glasgow
00:43
Cop26: Giant Pikachus make coal protest in Glasgow
01:01
Prince Charles shown McLaren's new Extreme E car
00:00
Watch in full: Lord Lebedev and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discuss Africa’s role in stopping climate change
02:31
How do we transition to clean energy?
01:55
Biden and entourage of gas-guzzling cars leave Cop26 summit
01:03
Cop26: Air-purifying bubble installed at climate summit to tackle pollution
01:20
Sunak pledges to make City of London greener in Cop26 speech
01:18
Cop26: Leonardo DiCaprio screamed at by protester about fracking
00:33
Rishi Sunak confronted by young climate activists at Cop26
01:00
Cop26: Boris Johnson tells leaders ‘eyes of the world’ are on you
00:33
Prince Charles presented necklace from indigenous Ecuadorians at Cop26
00:36
Cop26: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit
00:46
Cop26: Joe Biden says ‘big mistake’ for China to miss climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow
01:29
Cop26: Boris Johnson says climate promises ‘100% useless’ without action
01:59
Cop26: Joe Biden announces plan to conserve global forests
00:46
Cop26: Boris Johnson calls for end of ‘great chainsaw massacre’ of world’s forests
00:29
Cop26: Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at climate summit in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow
00:52
Prince Charles voices frustration at global leaders’ efforts to combat the climate crisis
01:59
Joe Biden pledges to slash global methane emissions by 30% by 2030
01:48
Cop26: Queen calls for world leaders to work together to tackle climate change
00:14
Cop26: Israeli minister Karine Elharrar arrives in wheelchair alongside prime minister
01:13
Climate activists stage Squid Game protest dressed as world leaders at Cop26
02:01
Cop26: Boris Johnson pledges over $12bn to forest conservation and climate action
00:00
Watch live as Prince Charles speaks at Cop26 climate summit
00:43
Cop26: ‘One minute to midnight moment’ on climate crisis, says Johnson
01:04
Jeff Bezos’ space trip reminded him of Earth’s fragility, multibillionare tells Cop26
00:27
Cop26: Eustice apologises to Israeli politician unable to enter conference in wheelchair
00:35
'I think I need it after today': Prince Charles drinks whisky after day one at Cop26
00:48
Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park
00:36
‘I do apologise’: Joe Biden says he’s sorry about Trump in Cop26 speech
01:32
Cop26: David Attenborough urges world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’
01:02
Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches
00:39
Cop26: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Glasgow for climate summit
01:13
Cop26: Future generations will not ‘forgive us’ for climate failures, says Boris Johnson
00:51
'Blah blah blah': Boris Johnson references Greta Thunberg in Cop26 speech
00:31
Cop26: Boris Johnson greets Emmanuel Macron at climate summit amid fishing row
00:58
Cop26: Boris Johnson arrives in Glasgow for climate summit
01:21
Cop26: It is 'on world leaders' to find agreement at summit, says Alok Sharma
01:26
Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by activists as she arrives in Glasgow
01:10
Cop26: Celebrity photographer puts focus on food waste ahead of summit
00:46
Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate protesters in London
02:31
Cop26: What are world leaders trying to agree upon?
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:51
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she was told to hide pregnancy from Britney because it was ‘too risky’
00:16
Britney Spears sports #FreeBritney top ahead of conservatorship hearing
01:45
Britney Spears found out about Jamie Lynn's teenage pregnancy in the press
01:09
Kim Kardashian having ‘such an easy time’ with Pete Davidson, insider says
01:35
Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi Arabia performance by Human Rights Foundation
01:00
Little Mix hope to remain a band in 2031, Jade Thirlwall says
00:30
Adam Peaty responds to mum’s ‘total fix’ claims after Strictly Come Dancing exit
01:10
Mariah Carey partners with McDonald's on Christmas 'Mariah Menu'
00:45
Emily Ratajkowski explains exactly what makes Pete Davidson attractive
00:28
Jimmy Kimmel compares Joe Biden’s approval rating to his testicles in late-night roast
01:20
‘I could have killed someone’: Katie Price opens up on car crash
01:21
Paul Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
01:43
Star Wars film ‘Rogue Squadron’ delayed
01:13
Sir Elton John ‘raring’ to make new music after receiving honour from Prince Charles
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:18
Lady Gaga reveals preparation for House Of Gucci leading role
01:24
Dean Stockwell: Quantum Leap and Dune star dies aged 85
01:16
‘My heart is broken’: Drake releases statement after Astroworld tragedy
01:14
Jay-Z defends Dave Chappelle amid Netflix special controversy
01:32
Lorraine Kelly shuts down claims ex-university professor was ‘cancelled’ over trans row
01:30
Travis Scott to pay for funeral costs & mental health services after Astroworld tragedy
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
01:25
‘Fulfil your destiny’: Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return for Fast and Furious finale
01:26
Chris Pratt encouraged to 'rise above the noise' by mother-in-law amid social media backlash
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
01:21
Adele reportedly told audience she was 'so nervous' during London Palladium performance
05:18
Yellowstone cast tease 'dangerous' season four as Paramount drama returns
00:30
Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood calls out viewers in latest results show
01:28
Britney Spears' former manager has denied bugging her bedroom
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
01:39
Will Smith’s ‘heart shattered’ when Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor
01:04
Crowds enjoy Alexandra Palace fireworks display in London
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
00:30
Paul McCartney says he ‘never got round' to telling John Lennon he loved him
01:53
Kanye West still wants to be with 'wife' Kim Kardashian
00:53
Iceland creates spoof of John Lewis Christmas advert
01:40
Titane: Graphic horror film that caused viewers to faint coming to UK cinemas
01:11
Chris Pratt accused of throwing shade at ex-wife Anna Faris on Instagram
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:32
Cardi B offers to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding after actor shares ‘dream'
01:00
Will Smith admits to 'falling in love' with co-star Stockard Channing whilst married
00:32
Adele shares bloopers from Easy On Me music video
01:18
Eternals pulled from Middle Eastern cinemas over 'same-sex couple'
01:00
Jay-Z deactivates Instagram account after one day
01:30
Tiger King: Joe Exotic confirms 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis and asks for prison release
00:49
The Sopranos creator David Chase reveals Tony’s fate in series finale
01:12
Dwayne Johnson says he will not use real guns ‘ever again’ on set
01:09
Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds says filming during Covid was ‘big challenge’
02:00
John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 features an unexpected guest
01:01
Tom Hanks turned down offer from Jeff Bezos to fly to space
03:27
Disney release tear-jerking Christmas advert
01:41
Jessica Simpson praised for sharing ‘unrecognisable’ photo after four years of sobriety
01:30
Kristen Stewart gets engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
01:30
Netflix launches first mobile games for Android
01:30
Dan Aykroyd says he supports hurtful comedy getting the cancel-culture axe
01:04
BBC DJ Adele Roberts shares video of stoma bag amid bowel cancer battle
01:00
Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in upcoming animation
01:04
Hailey Baldwin never considered ‘abandoning’ Justin Bieber amid mental health struggles
00:50
The Love Trap: Contestant eliminated via floor door during brutal dating show
01:25
Kanye West sparks controversy for inviting Marilyn Manson to Sunday Service event
01:11
Little Mix stars had ‘educational’ chat with Jesy Nelson about blackfishing
01:01
‘Red Light, Green Light’: Huge Squid Game doll appears in Sydney for Halloween
01:24
Will Ferrell rejected £21 million payday for Elf sequel
00:41
Jesy Nelson says she and Little Mix ‘not talking anymore’ amid feud
02:51
Tom Hanks crashes wedding, takes photo with brides
00:34
Condor: Endangered birds hatch from 'virgin birth'
01:44
Adam Levine defends reaction to fan grabbing him during performance
01:15
Ed Sheeran reveals being a dad pushed him to 'detox' lifestyle
00:56
Nish Kumar steps down as ‘Late Night Mash’ host
01:01
Amanda Seyfried had Covid when she received Oscar nomination
00:46
Eternals: Angelina Jolie says children are ‘proud’ of role in new Marvel film
00:34
Gordon Ramsay speaks out after Steve Allen’s comments about daughter Tilly’s weight
00:30
Britney Spears says she is being sent scripts for ‘untrue’ biopics
01:34
Abba confirm they will split after releasing new album Voyage
01:06
Xbox hardware sales increase dramatically, report shows
01:33
Buzz Lightyear: Trailer for Toy Story character's origin story starring Chris Evans
01:32
Dune: Part 2 officially announced with 2023 release date
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
01:29
Kathryn Hahn’s Joan Rivers biopic The Comeback Girl cancelled
01:09
Keanu Reeves gifts luxury Rolex watches to John Wick: Chapter 4 stuntmen
01:30
Chrissy Teigen insists online bullying controversy made her a 'better' person
01:25
Drug supplier who sold Mac Miller fentanyl pills pleads guilty
01:06
Adele announces concerts at Hyde Park following new album 30
00:58
Bill Murray says he is joining Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
01:51
Halo games on Xbox 360 will go offline early 2022
01:12
Squid Game creator ‘not rich’ despite show being projected to make £652m
01:21
Megan Thee Stallion reveals haunting Hellraiser costume
01:21
Will Poulter's physical transformation for Marvel role wows fans
01:21
Adele’s new song Easy on Me hits number 1 on US Billboard chart
00:51
‘Bowie 75’ pop-up shop opens in London ahead of late musician’s birthday
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
01:33
James Michael Tyler: Gunther’s best quotes and moments on Friends
01:04
Candlelit vigil held for Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot on Rust set
01:06
James Michael Tyler: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox lead tributes to Friends star
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
02:30
Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'
12:42
Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13
02:10
Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'
02:28
Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'
02:04
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
03:08
Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
01:01
Cats 'mentally map' owner's location from their voice, study finds
01:05
Kate Middleton stars in film alongside Cub Scout to mark Royal British Legion centenary
01:31
Alabama boy born at 21 weeks is world’s most premature baby to survive
01:39
Orphaned bear cubs cared for at California wildlife sanctuary
01:20
Prince Harry speaks of military service at New York gala
01:33
Thomas Markle suggests ‘ignorant’ Prince Harry was ‘dropped on his head as baby'
01:09
Thomas Markle 'disappointed' Prince Harry didn't ask for permission to marry Meghan
01:42
Family of bears roam police station car park in Wyoming
01:30
Scientists find black hole outside our galaxy using new innovative method
01:41
Prince Charles left amazed by magician’s mind trick on visit to Brixton
01:31
Group of deer spotted swimming across lake in Alabama
01:00
SpaceX crew launch marks milestone of 600 space travellers in 60 years
01:20
Cuthbert the Caterpillar arrested in Aldi Christmas advert following M&S legal row
01:41
Kate Middleton officially opens new Holocaust exhibits at Imperial War Museum
00:30
Why Samsung Neo QLED is the smart choice for your next TV upgrade
00:43
Bear Grylls says Prince George’s eyes ‘lit up’ after young prince ate live ant
01:03
‘Wasted on him’: Ryan Reynolds reacts to Paul Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive
00:39
Truck gets wedged under subway station bridge in New York
01:32
Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles: ‘I’ve had breakdowns and burnouts'
02:51
GB Kayaking champion Tommy Brady on the benefits of wild swimming
00:12
Adorable pomeranian dog walks on two legs in Belarus
00:38
Prince Harry says Megxit is 'misogynistic' term 'created by troll'
02:43
Meet the entrepreneur who is changing the value of fashion
01:00
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy release trailer
00:57
Couple meet biological daughter after IVF mix up saw her raised by wrong family for months
05:48
Terminally ill man arrested by six police officers after flashing bum at speed camera
00:45
Prince Charles meets Cheryl at joint charity event in Newcastle
01:00
Baby sloth surprises keepers at London Zoo with speedy birth
00:47
Moment daredevil cyclist rides over arch of bridge
00:25
Bears chase woman along street after knocking down fence
00:50
Runner proposes to girlfriend during returning New York marathon
03:44
Smart dog detects diabetic mum's blood sugar levels
00:49
Teacher returns to lessons one day after having brain tumour removed
01:53
Irish circus back on the road with winter shows to recoup pandemic losses
08:36
Adorable cat goes on adventures with owner around London
00:40
Proud hounds get recognition at Central Police Dog Training School in Nepal
00:56
Beautiful moment badger, deer and a fox cross paths in East Sussex garden
02:20
Shocking footage shows inside of 'Britain's filthiest home'
01:12
The Royal Family's future popularity is in the balance, experts suggest
00:52
First male baby gorilla born in 139 years at Cleveland Zoo
00:24
Six-month-old baby left looking like Addams Family member week after fancy dress party
00:44
Acrobatic ‘spider squirrel’ defies gravity as it climbs sideways along house
00:53
Father breaks world record for longest triathlon in undisturbed 30 hours
01:16
‘She’s gay’: Harry Styles helps shy fan come out to mother during concert
00:37
Boat almost capsizes as fisherwoman reels in giant fish
01:03
New Zealand couple find 7.8kg potato ‘size of small dog’ in garden
01:10
M&S Christmas advert sees Tom Holland star as Percy Pig
00:41
70 people dressed as Despicable Me Minions cheer as Gru arrives
03:12
Bungling thief lifts up fence panel to try and steal patio furniture from garden
02:35
Husband and wife say love life is 'strong as ever' despite 40 year age gap
01:20
Teen discovers abandoned diner from the 1950s in perfect condition
01:30
Facebook to delete facial recognition data of one billion people
01:56
Exclusive: Stars rise up against male suicide for new HUMEN campaign
00:27
Heinz release Christmas dinner in a can
00:26
Curious parrot investigates traffic camera in Brazil
00:45
Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UK
00:23
Greggs superfan gets vegan sausage roll tattooed on her leg
00:30
Escaped bull chased by police van after wreaking havoc on streets of Scotland
00:58
Apple shares rare glimpse of new recycling robot
01:26
House decorated with 30ft skeleton arms for Halloween amazes neighbourhood
00:42
Spider ‘size of a dog’ scales living room wall
01:05
Solar flare erupts in space ahead of Halloween sun storm warning
01:06
Makeup artist says Halloween contact lens 'ripped layer off eyeball'
01:15
Zayn Malik denies claim he 'struck' Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda
00:14
Adorable French Bulldog wears dinosaur costume for Halloween
00:33
Facebook rebrands as Meta in move to ‘bring the metaverse to life’
00:44
Amazing moment plumber told he's won £300k on scratchcard
01:00
Sir David Amess' bulldog Vivienne wins Westminster Dog of the Year
01:16
Alice Evans accuses estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd of having three-year affair
00:21
Bear brazenly walks around California neighbourhood putting school on lockdown
01:21
Zoo uses ‘poo power’ to heat buildings in world-first initiative
01:31
Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for £1.1 million
01:20
New Range Rover unveiled at star-studded event in London Opera House
00:14
Women left hysterical after father’s ashes blow back in their faces
00:47
Group of kangaroos mob golf course in Australia
00:45
The Bench: Meghan Markle reads her children's book from back garden
00:00
Watch live as outfits made from chocolate hit catwalk at Paris Chocolate Fair
00:44
Mother uses diaper changes to teach toddler “consent while parenting”
01:12
World’s first ‘thinking’ robot correctly steers itself around objects
01:31
Gwyneth Paltrow 'almost died' giving birth to daughter Apple
00:16
Fluffy Pomeranian dresses up as Chucky for Halloween
00:13
Gorilla shows off his incredible 'breakdancing' moves
06:27
Koko the cockatoo enjoys car-surfing at low speeds
01:07
Sweet moment Jen Psaki gives staffer Bride-to-be sash in briefing
00:49
Terrifying moment swimmer is chased and bitten by an alligator
00:32
Katy Perry covers iconic Beatles song in Gap Christmas advert
00:40
Three dinosaurs stolen from Cedar Creek park in Texas
02:39
Top designer Harkiran Kalsi shares her inspiring tips
00:23
Spider that looks like Elton John appears to play imaginary piano
00:38
Orbital Reef: Blue Origin reveals plans for commercial space station
00:59
Indian baker designs and decorates realistic Nike Air Jordan cake
00:21
Shirtless Orlando Bloom decorates daughter's room as Katy Perry gushes over 'dad of the year'
00:58
JAW-kward moment woman enters airport in shark costume at Daytona Beach
00:58
Spanx CEO gifts all employees first-class plane tickets and $10,000
00:35
Indonesian man cools molten lava by mixing it with water
03:41
Huge whale appears out of shadows and swallows bait ball in Mexico
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
03:38
The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
Top air fryers for healthy cooking 2021: Shark, Tefal and more | IndyBest Reviews
AlUla
Sponsored by Royal Commission for AIUIa
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
00:51
Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
01:27
Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative
01:21
World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM
01:00
Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
01:20
Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum
00:33
Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:45
Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
00:39
‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess
01:40
‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months
01:17
WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’
00:00
Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:20
Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21