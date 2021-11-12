A group of climate activists from Extinction Rebellion emptied sacks of dung outside an Australian minister’s office in Adelaide on Friday (12 November).

The XR members were protesting against the Australian government’s performance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which they have labelled as “weak”.

Dressed in protective jumpsuits, the activists placed a sign saying “Climate Pariah” and a copy of the Australian government’s long-term emissions reduction plan on the pile, which was left at the door of finance minister Simon Birmingham’s office.

