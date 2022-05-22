We are all suffering from moral injury, Buddhist teacher and author Roshi Joan Halifax said at the Santa Fe Literary Festival, during a talk on the climate crisis.

"Every time you get onto an airplane, there's something inside of us that feels, 'oh, I'm contributing to suffering'. For some people it's very preconscious but moral injury is very important for us to look at because it has to do with the sense of shame".

