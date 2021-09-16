A Scottish artist has used plastic waste to create tiny landscapes that illustrate the threat of climate change.

David Gilliver, 41, has perched miniature 2cm tall penguins and polar bears on plastic bags and face masks to create his unique project and images.

He has named the photoset “Climate Change (It’s no small problem)” and has shared the work ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference that’s happening in Glasgow.

“I would love to think that my work might help inspire others to think about how they can help raise climate change awareness through creative outlets,” Gilliver said.