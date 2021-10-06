A climate change protestor crashed Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer ’22 show in Paris by walking down the runway with a banner reading ‘overconsumption = extinction’.

The event, which took place on Tuesday (5 October) saw a woman representing Amis de la Terre France, an association for the protection of people and the environment, aiming to highlight the wasteful side of the fashion industry.

After walking a few steps on the runway in a corridor of the Louvre, the protestor was tackled by a security guard before being led away.