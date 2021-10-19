‘Don’t burn our future’: Climate protesters set fire to diplomas outside White House

A group of young protesters gathered outside the White House to torched their college and master’s degree diplomas in a blunt message to President Joe Biden about their futures in the face of the growing climate crisis.

Demonstrators are demanding the administration include climate provisions in their Build Back Better agenda, also calling for the president to refuse objections from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema that threaten to derail his plans.

“Do not burn our future,” activists said as they set fire to their diplomas in front of the White House.

