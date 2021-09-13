Climate change protesters are causing large delays on the M25 after demanding government action on home insulation.

Footage, filmed by LBC, captures queuing drivers approaching protesters who had blocked the road with banners.

While protesters hold up signs reading Insulate Britain and sorry to stop you, one enraged man approaches the group.

He drags a sitting protester backwards before witnesses intervene and pull him away.

Police sound their sirens as they arrive at the scene.

Essex Police said 11 people had been arrested for highways obstruction after protests formed across several junctions.

Insulate Britain said action would go on until a “meaningful commitment” was made.