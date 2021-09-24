Hundreds of protesters gathered in Parliament Square in London on Friday demanding government action over the climate crisis.

The demonstration was organised by members of Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” movement, which saw a series of similar events across the world.

Around 200 protesters, many of them young people who had skipped school in order to take part, marched through Westminster calling for the abandonment of fossil fuels and a more effective government response to the global emergency.

Labour MP Nadia Whittome, former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn all made speeches at the rally.