A Swiss company has developed a massive carbon-collecting machine that it hopes can help tackle the climate crisis – and move the ball forward in the era of “direct air capture” as people try and invent new ways to tackle the crisis.

Long thought not to be a serious way of tackling the climate crisis due to its cost, direct air capture currently costs around $500-$600 per ton to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, far short of the $70 per ton cost of carbon in the EU’s Emissions Trading System.