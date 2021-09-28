The night sky over Colorado glows red while plumes of smoke fill the air amid the Ptarmigan Fire

The Ptarmigan Fire raging through a Colorado county grew to about 40 acres today (Tuesday).

New evacuations were ordered for parts of Summit County as firefighters continued their crucial efforts in containing and battling the blaze.

In footage shared by Leutenient Paul Lawrence of Summit Fire & EMS the fire glows red as nightfall hits the area.

Clouds of smoke fill the horizon as the flames continue to ravage the area.

“The cavalry is coming!” Lt Lawrence said when sharing the clip.