Ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties - known as Cop26 - in Glasgow, we look at statistics showing the world is increasingly becoming warmer.

The summit will host 120 heads of state and around 20,000 accredited delegates and will aim to accelerate action to tackle climate change.

North America experienced its warmed June ever noted, while July was the hottest month ever recorded worldwide.

Last month, for the first time in recorded history, rain fell on the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet.

By 2050, the sea level is predicted to rise by up to 12 inches.