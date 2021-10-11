Demonstrators gathered in Brussels this weekend to call for tougher climate action ahead of the Cop26 summit later this month.

Many dressed as endangered fish or tigers, while others wore toy animals on their heads to march through the streets of the Belgian city on Sunday, pushing world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the Glasgow conference, which begins 31 October.

Thousands of people and 80 organisations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European Union's capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.