RRS Sir David Attenborough, the polar research ship named after the legendary environmentalist, has docked at Cutty Sark in Greenwich ahead of the Cop26 conference on climate change starting on Sunday. The vessel previously found fame after the public voted for it to be named Boaty McBoatface in an online poll, with the unusual moniker being given to one of the three submersible devices on the ship. RRS David Attenborough will have its maiden voyage to the Antarctic in November.