Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marches alongside young campaigners in Milan today as part of the city’s largest climate demonstration.

Thunberg could be seen at the Fridays for Future march with Italian activist Martina Comparelli and Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate.

All three have been in the city for a three-day youth climate conference.

Youth4Climate was aimed at drafting a document for the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which opens on October 31.

It came as ministers and delegates gather in Milan to prepare for the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow in November.