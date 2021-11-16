A massive rainstorm in British Columbia , Canada, washed away a large section of the Coquihalla Highway on Monday (15 November).

Parts of the major Canadian highway are now impassable due to the severe weather conditions, with mudslides also taking place due to the heavy rains.

In the above video, you can see a whole section of the highway has disappeared due to the rainstorm, leaving a section of road between Larson Hill and Juliet out of limits for motorists.