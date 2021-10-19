Scientists regrow coral reefs to protect coastlines

Scientists in Miami are racing to regrow coral reefs in the area that have been decimated in recent years by pollution and climate change, in order to protect the countries’ coastline from the effect of storms.

Coral reefs act as an excellent natural wave breaker – and are especially useful when the state experiences hurricanes as are common in storm season.

However, 90 per cent of Florida’s natural reefs have been damaged by pollution and the sea warming effects of climate change in the last 40 years alone.