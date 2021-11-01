This mesmerising video shows wave after wave of sea foam washing up on a Cornish beach.

The waters around were full of foam - or spume - that forms when there is a combination of rough seas, high winds and an algae bloom in the water.

Cornish blogger Elizabeth Dale captured the footage at Caerthillian Cove, on The Lizard peninsula, on Halloween (October, 31).

Mrs Dale said: “We were spending the day walking on the Lizard, making the most of the winter sunshine. I just love that part of Cornwall.

