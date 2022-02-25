Ocean spume swamped the Lizard peninsula in southern Cornwall after recent storms battered the region with high winds.

In a video shared on social media by Jenny Urquhart, sea foam can be seen blowing onto a coastal path close to the water.

Storm Eunice caused major disruption across the south west last week and many locals are still feeling the effects of the severe weather.

Around 300 homes in Cornwall were still without power this week, while more than 1,000 in Devon were also experiencing issues.

