A cow was rescued from a tree in Louisiana after becoming wedged between branches during Hurricane Ida, a bizarre video has shown.

Footage captured the moment people tried to free the cow after she became trapped in a tree in St Bernard’s Parish, east of the Mississippi River.

Rescue workers stood in waist-high floodwaters as they used a chainsaw to safely free the farm animal who was helplessly stuck hovering.

Louisana has been heavily impacted in the aftermath of Ida believed to be one of the strongest storms to hit mainland US as its winds hit up to 150 miles per hour.