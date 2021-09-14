Cows are being potty trained to help reduce the ammonia emissions their waste produces.

Scientists discovered calves can learn how to use a toilet quicker than very young children and it's hoped it will help cut down air pollution and create more animal-friendly farms.

Footage has been released of an animal walking towards a confided area to relive themselves on an artificially turfed plot.

The accumulation and spread of the animal's waste often contaminate local soil and waterways.

While this can be controlled by confining the cows in barns, their urine and faeces combine in close quarters and create ammonia, an indirect greenhouse gas.