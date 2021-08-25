A crayfish named ‘Pinchy’ was found near a dumpster bin and given a new lease on life after he was rescued by a waste removal worker who rehomed him in a Sydney aquarium.

The aquarium said ‘Pinchy’ was discovered in a styrofoam box in the city’s Pyrmont area by the waste removal worker during a routine collection run in June.

The crustacean was then taken to the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium where he made a full recovery and joined other marine creatures in a display at the aquarium.