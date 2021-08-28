A major storm has hit the Croatian island of Mljet.

The island, situated in the south of Croatia and west of Dubrovnik, has seen constant rain and heavy winds since early Saturday morning.

Lightning hit some of the power facilities of the island and left the town without electricity.

The power outage and the heavy rain have also caused some disruptions ​​in ferry traffic to and from the island.

However, the storm has contributed to reducing the high temperatures that reached threatening levels this summer in the Balkans and the Mediterranean, causing critical wildfires in mainland Croatia.