Drone footage captures Cumbre Vieja volcano's huge lava flow flooding homes.

Ash and lava spewing from the cone of La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano continue to flow through villages.

Drone footage captured over Todoque, Spain, shows the huge glowing red lava lake moving towards the sea while approaching local villages.

As gas continues to emanate from the volcano, mounds of cooled lava and ash covers the land.

Some 589 buildings and 21 kilometres (13 miles) of roadway have been destroyed by volcanic activity since September 19, according to Copernicus EMS