Video shows flooding in Cockermouth, Cumbria after levels of the river Cocker rose following heavy rains.

Weather warnings for heavy rain are in force across southern Scotland and northern England, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater”.

Joseph Hill, who lives in Cockermouth and captured the footage on camera, said: “I was shocked at the speed the river had risen since the night before, and very concerned as our barn that we’re renovating is entirely flooded and unreachable to assess any damage.

