Deadly cyclone Gombe tears rooves from Mozambique buildings

Cyclone Gombe tore rooves from buildings during its trail of destruction across Mozambique.

At least ten people were killed after the cyclone made landfall on March 11 (Friday).

Dr Michael Charles, the Head of the Southern Africa Cluster of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, shared footage capturing the impact Gombe had on the Nampula province.

Debris hangs from several buildings including health facilities, schools and housing.

President Filipe Nyusi said Gombe's winds packed speeds exceeding 125 mph that pummelled the country’s northern and central areas.

