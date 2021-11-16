Damon Albarn said he has watched “climate change in action” as he recorded his new album in Iceland.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “Snaefellsjokull has receded really notably in the last 20 years, so I’ve actually watched kind of climate change in action, you know, and that was the kind of inspiration for this record.”

The singer-songwriter, composer and musician recently released his latest album titled The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, with the title taken from lines in John Clare’s poem Love and Memory.

