Sir David Attenborough appears on Europe’s largest advertising display at Piccadilly Circus in London to remind passers-by that humanity depends upon plants for every mouthful of food and lungful of air.

The TV naturalist controlled Europe’s largest advertising display for 20 minutes as he promoted a digital experience inspired by his latest documentary series The Green Planet.

Sir David said: “We must now work with plants, make the world a little greener, a little wilder. If we do this our future will be healthier, safer and in my experience, happier.”

