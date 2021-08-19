Two people have been found dead as firefighters continue to tackle a raging wildfire in the French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez.

Hundreds of firefighters battled to contain the blaze on its third day, as they desperately attempt to contain France's worst wildfire of the summer.

The blaze broke out in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve, some 50km from Saint-Tropez before swept through half of the reserve.

Thousands of locals and tourists have been evacuated from the coastal region of Var along with twelve campsites.

The blaze has also caused an irreversible loss to biodiversity, junior government minister Berangere Abba said.