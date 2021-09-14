A Dorset cliff has been filmed collapsing onto a beach, a jaw-dropping video has shown.

Skipper Simon Miles filmed the West Bay Harbour collapsing onto the beach from a boat.

It begins with a light dusting of rocks, sand and mud beginning to fall.

Within seconds an avalanche of debris slides down the cliff, blocking the below beach.

Simon Miles wrote. "I noticed some rocks and debris starting to fall from the top of the cliff and moments later, the entire cliff had collapsed and the beach had been blocked."