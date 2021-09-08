Heavy rain caused flash flooding and power cuts in Devon amid Thunderstorm warnings.

Salcombe’s high street was left deluged today (Wednesday) seeing locals walking through ankle-deep water.

Another shot captured storefronts being trapped in by the waters.

Plymouth and South West Devon areas including Newton Ferrers reported power cuts.

The area was hit with heavy rain this morning after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning.

PC Emma Buley said: "Flash floods in Salcombe this morning has affected dozens of businesses.

"Please be careful driving if you get caught in the rain today."