The Dixie Fire grew to 910,495 acres (1,423 square miles) as firefighters manage to contain 57% of it eight weeks after it started.

Some 1,282 houses and structures have been destroyed by the raging blaze as it enters its 57th day of burning.

The US Air National Guard captured aerial footage of an aircraft building containment lines along the fire, according to the California National Guard.

Smoke continues to billow into the air and turn the surrounding skies hazy and tinted red.

Flames are seen to continue ravaging through parts of the Californian forest.