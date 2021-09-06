A baby dolphin has been rescued after Hurricane Ida pushed the mammal into a canal in Louisiana.

The Slidell Police Department released footage capturing the rescue efforts after officers had help from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other various agencies.

Once carried from the water, the dolphin was examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the wild at Bay St Louis, Mississippi.

The IMMS said the young dolphin separated from its pod and got stranded in a drainage pond in Slidell amid rising waters from Hurricane Ida.