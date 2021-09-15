Dolphin hunting in the Faroe Islands has come under scrutiny after more than 1,400 of the mammals were killed in what is believed to be a record catch.

The Sea Shepard Conservation Society said the killing of 1,428 dolphins is the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever.

Sea Shepard shared footage of the deceased dolphins on the beach as the shore glows red from blood.

Boats herded the animals into shallow waters at Skalabotnur beach in Eysturoy, before killing them with knives.

After being hunted, the carcasses were pulled ashore and distributed to locals for consumption.