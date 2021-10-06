A large dust devil has been caught on camera twisting above a deserted road.

The footage was filmed just outside the town of Onslow in the Pilbara region of western Australia.

"At first, I thought it was a cloud of smoke from a bush fire burning in the distance. However, as I approached it, it turned out to be a twister, the first I have ever seen," Austin Donnelly, who filmed the dust devil, said.

The unique phenomenon occurs in dry and hot weather and they are usually harmless, disappearing in a matter of moments.