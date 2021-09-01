E10 petrol: Everything you need to know about the new fuel

Petrol filling stations in Britain are becoming more eco-friendly this month as they will be stocked with a cleaner form of fuel known as E10 as part of a government drive to reduce emissions and tackle the climate crisis.

E10 contains up to 10 per cent ethanol compared with the 5 per cent in the petrol already used in much of the country.

The higher levels of ethanol, which is made from various plant materials, means lower fossil fuel emissions are produced in the making of the petrol, which is better for the environment.