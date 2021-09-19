Sir Ed Davey promises a Lib Dem government would ban the City of London from trading in financial products based on fossil fuels.

The Liberal Democrats leader promises a ban on "fossil fuel money” would help to "promote peace" by preventing money from reaching "the pockets of dictators – Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the President of Venezuela".

He added: "We can show leadership to other financial centres of the world, whether it's New York, Tokyo, Frankfurt or elsewhere, by making it clear that fossil fuel money will be banned from the City of London."