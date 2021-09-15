An adorable family of elephants enjoyed the last of the summer sun by splashing around in a private lake in Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

Young African elephant Tarli, 6, was joined by mum Damini, 27 as she cooled down during last week’s heatwave.

Tarli’s aunts Chandrika and Yu-Zin then joined in the fun, dipping their heads under the water and flapping their ears, making the most of the final September sunshine.

The family were bathing at a private lake in their home at the 3,000-acre wide safari park, which is also home to lions, rhinos and giraffes.