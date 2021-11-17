A herd of elk have been spotted fleeing a wildfire in Colorado.

In footage shared on social media by Eric Harrington, the animals can be seen running down a hill in Estes Park as smoke billows from the forest behind them.

The Colorado blaze, dubbed the Kruger Rock Fire, sparked on Tuesday and quickly grew in size, leading to evacuations of towns close to the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Strong winds have pushed the wildfire across 130 acres of land in just 24 hours.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.