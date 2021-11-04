Researchers from ETH Zurich have reported the first real-world demonstration of the full process of creating fuel from sunlight and air.

The findings may pave the way towards producing carbon-neutral hydrocarbon fuels, but a lot of work would be needed to upscale the process.

In the new study, Aldo Steinfeld, of ETH Zurich, Switzerland, and colleagues describe a solar fuel system, located on the roof of a laboratory, that is made up of three essential units.

