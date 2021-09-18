Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano erupted on September 15 with a dramatic show of ashes and smoke that reached 21,000 feet into the sky.

According to the Centro Nacional de Prevención de Desastres, the seismic activity recorded from the Mexican volcano during over 300 minutes of internal tremor created a volcano-tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of M 1.7.

Ashfall was recorded in the towns surrounding the volcano and the residents in the vicinity have been asked to take precautions as the volcano’s activity continues.