Watch live as EU publishes ‘toolbox’ for member countries to respond to surging energy prices

European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson is presenting a new “toolbox” for member countries to respond to surging energy prices.

It’s reported that the plan could involve “targeted support” for low-income households, tax breaks on electricity and state aid for small businesses, with the aim of responding to rises without harming Europe’s single market.

Ahead of the toolbox announcement, chief executives of European utilities including Enel, Vattenfall and EDP have this week written to EU governments, urging them to avoid drastic market interventions as countries resort to emergency measures to curb the crisis.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.