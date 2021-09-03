Californian officials issued an evacuation warning as the McCash Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest grew to more than 38,000 acres.

Air operations were captured being carried out on the fire in Siskiyou County’s Six Rivers National Forest.

Some 443 emergency workers were deployed this week after the fire reached only 1% containment.

“It is important that the community be prepared in case an evacuation order becomes necessary. Please be ready to go,” the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Six Rivers National Forest was closed as of August 22.