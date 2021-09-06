A New Jersey house exploded hours after it was evacuated due to floodwaters from Hurricane Ida, injuring a passing person.

The huge explosion which levelled out the family’s home was caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

Loud explosions echoed through the neighbourhood as debris rains down on the nearby houses and roads.

The Rahway Police Department say the residents of the home evacuated around 1am due to heavy flooding, and at some point between then and 5:44am, gas was discharged into the house.

Several nearby homes were damaged and one passing motorist was injured by the blast.