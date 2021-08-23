Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion has gathered in Trafalgar Square to kick-off two full weeks of climate protests across London.

In a statement, the activist group said: “Beginning on Monday August 23, Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis - the political economy.”

Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus but more are due to take place in both north and south London which plans to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis”.