Extinction Rebellion protested outside the Brazilian embassy in London on Tuesday, standing in solidarity with indigenous Brazilians over land rights in the Amazon rainforest.

The demonstrators held up banners and stopped traffic as they made their way through the capital as thousands more gathered in the streets.

Activists also held a mock awards ceremony, where the "Charred Earth" prize was handed to the Department of International Trade.

Elsewhere in London, a group of Extinction Rebellion protestors glued themselves to the tarmac road at Oxford Circus.