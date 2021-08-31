The Metropolitan Police disrupted an attempt by Extinction Rebellion to block a road in London.

In footage shared on social media by the activist group, officers can be seen rushing towards a number of protesters carrying their “Beacon of Truth”, pulling some to the ground.

The demonstrators are then put in handcuffs and arrested at the scene, but some remained “injured” on the floor, according to a Twitter post by XR.

“This is the moment we disrupted an attempt by Extinction Rebellion to block a road. We predicted where activists might strike, taking immediate action,” the Met Police wrote in response.